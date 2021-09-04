Andhra Pradesh Tops National Survey On State Business Reform Action Plan

In a review meeting held in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that despite promising to set up a steel plant in Kadapa under the State Reorganisation Act, the Centre didnt get it materialised and the state government has stepped in to set up a plant with private companies that produces a capacity of 3 million tonnes. For this, the government established YSR Steel Corporation Ltd. at a cost of about Rs 13500 crore.

Besides these, the AP government is setting up nine fishing harbours at a cost of Rs 3827 crore, developing three industrial corridors, and mooted to complete three greenfield ports at Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam by 2024 at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government is also focussed on constructing Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport in PPP mode at a cost Rs 3000 crore. Also, the government is going to set up 25 secondary food processing units one in each parliamentary constituency at a cost of about Rs 2500 crore. Similarly, the government is setting up 23 pre-processing units and 10 processing units along with 100 aqua hubs and 14500 retail shops are also being set up to increase the local consumption of aqua products. For this the government is investing Rs 1200 crore, which will provide employment to 1,01,500 people.

He stated that schemes like YSR Navodayam, Jagananna Badugu Vikasam, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha have been rolled out to support the small and medium enterprises and encourage the women and weaker sections to establish industries. Through these schemes, a total of 3,72,400 women belonging to BC, SC, ST and Minorities have been self-employed. Apart from these, 9,260 vehicles for door delivery of ration were provided at 90 percent subsidy at a cost of Rs 5.8 lakh per vehicle, where around 18,525 people have been employed.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh had topped the national survey on State Business Reform Action Plan and opined that the survey was an example of how much entrepreneurs have faith in the state government.

Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, AP MSME Development Corporation Chairman Vanka Ravindranath, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, APIDC Chairman Bandi Punyaseela, AP Maritime Board Chairman Kayala Venkat Reddy, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikala Valavan, Industries Advisors Sridhar Lanka, Rajiv Krishna and other officials were present at the event.