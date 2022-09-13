NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of Indian states in attracting industrial investments according to a report released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

As per the report, Andhra Pradesh garnered Rs 40,361 crore in the first seven months of the year 2022. With this, Andhra Pradesh’s share stood at 45 percent of the total investment that the entire country got during January to July 2022.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha combined have bagged 45 percent of the total investment. Odisha garnered 36,828 crore, , Maharashtra stood at third position with Rs 20,949-crore of actual investment, and Gujarat with Rs 17,620 crore investment was ranked fourth on the list. The DPIIT has said that India had received a total industrial investment of Rs 1,71,285 crore till the end of July 2022.

AP Minister for Energy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy during a virtual conference with the officials of the energy department last week while referring to a report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), stated that new investments of Rs 24,956 crore have come into the state related to the Energy sector in the previous two and a half years where 129 new mega units have made agreements to invest in the State from January 2020 to June 2022

