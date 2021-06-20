Andhra Pradesh Tops Employment Generation Under IBPS Scheme

Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of States for employment generation, under the India Business Process Outsourcing Promotion Scheme (IBPS) launched by the Centre for the expansion of several IT and BPO companies in tier-II and III cities across the country .Under the IBPS Scheme, Andhra Pradesh is the highest in employment generation by creating 12,234 new jobs followed by Tamil Nadu at 9,401. The others in the list were Punjab, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Bihar, an official press release said.

There are more than 47 BPO/ITES units spread across Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati, Bhimavaram, Guntupalli, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Chittoor in the State of AP. In recent years, IBPS has generated direct employment for more than 40,000 people residing in tier-II and III cities, out of which about 38 per cent are women. The units have reported more than 3,000 additional employment generation in the last year. STPI, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is the executing agency for India BPO Promotion Scheme. "The BPO Promotion Schemes have received an overwhelming response from the BPO industry. Currently, 252 BPO/ITeS units are operational on 47,043 seats under the scheme," said STPI, director general, Omkar Rai.

The scheme has helped thousands of local youths get employment at their native places and also helped in attracting investments in the regions. It has led to the establishment of BPOs in cities untouched by BPO/ITES sectors such as Baitalpur, Mayiladuthurai, Bhimavaram, Majuli.

The Centre introduced new simplified other service provider (OSP) guidelines which were aimed at the BPO and ITES units to reduce the compliance burden and facilitate 'work from home' culture due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

