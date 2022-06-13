Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of petroleum and natural gas and housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the State of Andhra Pradesh for its efforts in the country in providing housing to the poor. He said that the State stood first in the country in terms of implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Union Minister was participating in an interaction with the beneficiaries of PMAY and the PM Ujjwala Yojana in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the nation and the State were on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. Hardeep Singh said that it has been decided to build houses for one crore families across the country, 22 lakh crore houses have been sanctioned so far which was beyond expectations.

He said that 20 lakh houses have been sanctioned to AP under housing for all scheme. If needed, more housing units will be sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh,” the Minister said.

As part of the event, the Union minister also transferred Rs 203 crore to over 42,324 beneficiaries across AP. He handed over the keys to a batch of PMAY beneficiaries of the state and distributed sanction letters to the fresh beneficiaries.

AP Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said that the Chief Minister was constructing more than 17,000 Jagannanna colonies across the state. Vizag YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary, State Housing Department Ajay Jain, MLC Madhav, and Collector Mallikarjuna were present for the event.

Tulasi Triveni a beneficiary of the housing scheme said that in the past, people used to pay lakhs of rupees to register a house given by the government. But now Chief Minister YS Jagan registered a house in her name for only one rupee. The whole family now lives in our own house without any troubles, she stated with pride.

