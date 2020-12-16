Andhra Pradesh: Three Killed In Road Accident In Prakasam

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Prakasam district three people died. According to the police that the accident was a head-on collision involving the two-wheeler and a lorry.

The incident took place at Edugundlapadu fly-over at Maddipadu Mandal. Three people on the bike were killed on the spot. The deceased belong to Alanadaka, Ballikurava mandal. Upon receiving the information about the accident, police rushed to the spot. A case has been registered and the investigation is going on.

A few days ago, YSRCP senior leader Ravuri Ayyavariah died in an accident that took place in Prakasam district. A lorry hit the car of Ravuri near Pellur in Tanguturu mandal. The YSRCP leader died and two others were severely injured.