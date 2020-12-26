Three people died and five were severly injured in a road mishap. The accident took palce at Nendragutta, Pakala mandal of Chittoor in the early of Saturday. The accident happened when they were on their way to Bengaluru from Tirupati. After visiting Tirumala, they all returned to Bengaluru.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as Rajamma (80), Annapurna (60) and Jyoti (14). The victims were identified as the residents of Thondapalli of Nangiri mandal of Karnataka.