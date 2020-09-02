CHITTOOR:In a tragic incident, three youths died of electric shock while putting up a poster of Jana Sena chief, Power Star Pawan Kalyan in connection with his birthday on Wednesday. The incident took place at Santhipuram area, Karlagatta in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Somasekhar, Rajendra and his friend Arunachalam. According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm on September 1st when a group of six people was trying to erect a banner in Karlagatta village for Power Star's birthday on September 2nd.

According to the police, three youth accidentally came into contact with a live wire and were killed, three others suffered injuries. The injured persons have been shifted to PES Hospital, Kuppam. Their condition is said to be stable and out of danger.