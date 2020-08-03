KADAPA: Before forgetting the Kurichedu tragic incident in which 10 people died after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Prakasam district, one more such incident came to light in YSR district, in which eight people consumed a hand sanitiser and three among them died after consuming the sanitiser, police were inquiring about the health condition of the rest.

According to police, three people have died after drinking alcohol-based sanitiser in Pendlimarri mandal of YSR district, Andhra Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Chennakesavulu, Bheemaiah and Obulesh. Chennakesavulu and Bheemaiah died at home, while family members of Chennakesavulu conducted his last rites by hiding the fact and without giving any information to the police.

While Obulesh died while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science(RIMS), said police. This incident came to light after some locals passed the information to the police. Police shifted Bheemaiah's body to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS), Kadapa hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the health condition of the other five.

Earlier, 10 people died after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Prakasam district on July 31. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said that the 10 deceased had consumed sanitiser for the past 10 days mixing it with water and other soft drinks.