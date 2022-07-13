Andhra Pradesh: Three Decomposed Bodies Found in Kadapa

Kadapa: Bodies of three unidentified persons were found in Kadapa district on Wednesday, police said. This has created a huge sensation among the local public. The decomposed bodies of two men and a woman were found near Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road on the outskirts of Kadapa.

The bodies were decomposed beyond recognition. The investigators gathered some clues and were working on them to find out of the deceased were murdered or they committed suicide, the police said.

Suspecting that there could be more bodies nearby, police personnel searched the entire area but did not find more. The investigating team suspects that the three persons died a week ago. There were injuries on the heads of the bodies indicating that they were murdered.

It is believed that their bodies were dumped there after killing them at some other place. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case from all angles.

