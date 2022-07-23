Amaravati: The officials of Irrigation department lifted three gates of Srisailam Dam on Saturday to release water downstream. The crest gates of the dam were opened by Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu around 11.30 am on Saturday as the dam is nearing its Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

The Irrigation Minister and officials lifted the fate number five, dix and seven to release water into the Krishna through the spillway. The Srisailam Dam was holding 202.04 tmc ft of water against a maximum storage capacity of 215.81 tmc ft of the project. The current inflow of water is 1,27,980 cusecs and the outflow is 74,365 cusecs.

Your weekend getaway trip from #Hyderabad is sorted. 3 gates of the #Srisailam dam opened today. A rare occurrence in July. Next up, waiting for Nagarjuna Sagar gates to be opened. pic.twitter.com/geUYs7kBTa — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 23, 2022

As Srisailam dam continues to receive huge inflows from Priyadarshini Jurala project and Sunkesula reservoir, the water levels in the project have reached over 882.50 ft against its FRL of 885 ft.

