AMARAVATI: Keeping in mind the welfare of priests, the State government has decided to fully reimburse the medical expenses of priests working in temples under the endowments department in Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana announced that same on Saturday. Speaking to reports he said that as of now only up to 50 percent of the medical expenses were being paid from the welfare fund. The government has now taken the decision to reimburse 100 percent of medical expenses keeping in view the welfare of the priests working on a salary basis under the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam scheme and the Temple Inam Lands system, he said.

The decision will be implemented with immediate effect and beneficiaries. Beneficiaries can click on www. ap archakawelfare. org. for further details.

