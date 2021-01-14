Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Updates

Over 170 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in AP

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 179 new cases of coronavirus, 219 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours on Thursday.

The COVID-19 table now shows a total of 8,85,616 positive cases, 8,76,140 recoveries and 7,138 deaths, according to the latest bulletin. The active cases fell to 2,338, it said.

Chittoor district reported the highest with 51 fresh cases, Guntur 26, East Godavari 17, Krishna 15 and Kurnool 13.

The remaining eight districts added less than 10 new cases each.

Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam saw one fresh fatality each in a day.

After over 1.24 crore sample tests so far, the overall positivity rate came down to 7.09 per cent.

276 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Telangana

HYDERABAD:Telangana clocked 276 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total infection count to nearly 2.91 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,572.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 53, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 23 and 18 respectively, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on January 13.

The total number of cases stood at 2,90,916 while recoveries were at 2,84,849.

As many as 4,495 patients are under treatment and 28,894 samples were tested on Wednesday. Cumulatively, over 73.79 lakh samples have been tested.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.91 per cent, while it was 96.5 per cent in the country.