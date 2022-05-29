Andhra Pradesh: TDP On The Verge of Collapse, Says Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Terming Mahanadu as farce, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said Chandrababu Naidu has no right to observe the centenary celebrations of TDP founder N T Rama Rao after backstabbing him and being responsible for his death.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Saturday, the Minister said Naidu has been trying to revive TDP after it lost ground in the state. He asked what Naidu has done to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities while in power.

The Minister flayed Naidu for propagating false information during Mahanadu that reverse tendering was the reason for damage of diaphragm wall and challenged Naidu for an open debate in this regard and questioned why couldn't Naidu complete the project before 2018 as promised.

He slammed Naidu for not condemning attack on Dalit Minister and BC MLA houses in Mahanadu and also for not passing a resolution in the event to name Konaseema after BR Ambedkar and said Naidu is anti dalit, anti BC and anti minorities.

He said Naidu has been encouraging TDP leaders and cadre to use abusive language against ministers and added that the main agenda of Mahanadu was not to discuss idealogies and action plans but seemed to be only to get back power to Naidu. He said TDP is on the verge of collapse in the state and Naidu couldn't become the Chief Minister irrespective of his campaigns.

