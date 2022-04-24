Andhra Pradesh: Summer Vacation For Schools From May 6

AMARAVATI: Summer vacation for schools in Andhra Pradesh would start on May 6. School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said in a circular here on Saturday that the 2022-23 academic year would commence on July 4, 2022.

Examinations for all classes for the 2021-22 academic year should be completed by May 4 and the baseline assessment of English language and vocabulary on the 5th of May, he said.

Schools under all managements would operate till May 20 for the teachers to complete evaluation of summative assessment examinations, the tenth class examinations, evaluation, marks, and uploading of other information.

Schools in AP were re-opened for the academic year 2021-22, on August 16 because of the Covid-19 second wave. An academic calendar with 188 working days was fixed for the year. The final examinations commenced on April 22 and would conclude on May 4.

Suresh directed the regional joint directors and district education officers to take the necessary action as per the timelines.

