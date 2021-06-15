AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said that the COVID-19 cases in the state were decreasing gradually. Speaking to the media at the APIIC building in Mangalagiri on Monday, he said that as many as 3,540 places in the Villages and Urban wards now had zero cases of the infection while another 2,637 had just one case (each).

"Of the 15,000 Secretariats in the state, only 15 areas under them have more than 50 Covid-19 cases, 18 have between 40 and 49 and another 40 have cases between 30 and 39. Under 1,147 Secretariats, there are 10-19 cases now," he said.

The Principal Secretary said about 2,440 ICU beds, 12,417 oxygen beds and 11,031 general beds were vacant in 449 notified Covid-19 hospitals in the state.

In 134 Covid Care Centres, 73,286 of the total 81,084 patients got cured and discharged.With only 7,798 inmates, 45,383 beds were vacant in the CCCs, he added

Speaking further he said that there were only 40 Secretariats with 30 to 40 cases and only 15 with more than 50 cases.

He said that COVID medicines for treating young children has been brought under the purview of Arogyasree and they have been divided into four therapies.

Singhal said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed to increase ICU and oxygen beds for children in teaching hospitals in the state. He also directed to make arrangements to increase the number of beds in private teaching hospitals depending on the resources. Land has been identified for construction of multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals at 16 places across the state and guidelines on how these hospitals should function will be issued soon, he said.

So far 1,17,97,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state. So far, more than 3.16 lakh mothers under the age of five have been vaccinated in the state.

AP recorded 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10,114 recoveries and 59 deaths in the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Monday as per the latest health bulletin released by the Governement. The number of active cases fell to 80,013. The cumulative positives in the state now stood at 18,14,393, recoveries 17,22,381 and toll 11,999. The overall infection positivity rate came to 8.8 per cent after 2.05 crore tests, according to the bulletin. In 24 hours, all 13 districts reported less than 900 fresh coronavirus cases each, with Chittoor logging the highest at 860 cases and Nellore the lowest with 182 cases.

