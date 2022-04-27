Amaravati: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams have begun in Andhra Pradesh today, April 27. The board exams will conclude on May 9. As many as 6,22,537 students, including 3,20,063 boys and 3,02,474 girls, are appearing for the 10th class examinations.

According to Devananda Reddy, Director of Government Examinations, the examinations are being conducted as per the erstwhile 13 districts system and each erstwhile district is being considered as one unit. A total of 3,776 examination centres have been divided into A, B and C categories.

The exam timings are 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The students are expected to reach the respective examination hall by 8.30 am as no later comers will be allowed after the start of examination. For the first time in the history of Class X examinations, a 24-page booklet is being given to the students to write their answers to cut down the need for multiple additional sheets. Students are prohibited from scribbling their roll numbers, their names, school names or any identification marks in the given answer booklet as answer sheets with roll numbers will not be evaluated.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of SSC exams. The department of school education said 156 flying squads and 292 sitting squads will supervise the tenth class examinations to prevent malpractice. In addition to this, the exam hall authorities have also been directed to follow the Covid-19 protocol. Adhering to the physical distancing guidelines, only 16 students are being allowed in a room.

Carrying mobile phones and high-tech electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited in the examination hall. Only chief superintendents are allowed to carry phones into the exam centres.