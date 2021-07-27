Andhra Pradesh to Spend Rs 6,400 Crore On Road Development In Next Two Years

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Transport and R&B) MT Krishna Babu has said that the government was going to spend Rs 6,400 crore for the development of roads in the State. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that steps were being taken to complete the work in two years. The government is aiming to develop 9,000 km of major roads and officials were told to release details of funds allocated for the ongoing works at the R & B office.

Last year, Rs 932 crore was spent on the development of roads in the state, of which Rs 417 crore was spent on state highways and Rs 515 crore on major district roads. Around Rs 380 crore worth bills were sanctioned till January, out of Rs 600 crore spent in the previous year.

Steps are being taken to clear the pending bills on a priority basis, he said.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the department to take loans from banks and pay bills directly to the contractors through banks and to reassure the contractors of payments and negotiations are underway with five major banks in this regard. Three banks have come forward to lend and pay the bills.

Around Rs 410 crore was sanctioned in 2020-21 budget and works taken up with Rs 160 crore are in different stages of completion. In the next 10 days, the government will release the pending funds to the department, he stated.