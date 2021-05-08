Andhra Pradesh To Set Up 49 Oxygen Plants

The Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary on Friday told that the government is planning to set up oxygen generation plants in 49 district/ area hospitals with a cost of around Rs 309 crore. He stated that based on the number of beds available in each hospital, oxygen plants would be set up and said that the plants would become operational within three months.

Singhal was confident that once the oxygen plants were set up there would not be any issues with the storage and transport of oxygen. He told that administrative sanction was given for setting up such plants permanently and out of the allotted Rs 309 crore, the government would spend Rs 180 crore on plants, Rs 25 crore for civil works, and Rs 50 crore for laying 10,000 additional oxygen pipelines.

The CS also informed that out of 50 cryogenic tankers planned to be procured, orders were placed for purchase of 25 tankers. It would cost Rs 45 crore for purchase of the tankers.

On the Covid-19 vaccination, the senior official stated that so far, AP received 73,49,960 doses. A total of 53,58,712 persons were given the first dose, while 17,96,000 were given the second dose, taking the total number of doses given so far to 71,55,000.

Singhal said the government issued a memo providing 15% weightage to health workers working temporarily on Covid duties. He assured to give an order shortly with details on modalities to give weightage to the health workers in recruitments