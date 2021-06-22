Andhra Pradesh Seeks More Vaccines From Centre to Continue Momentum

Amaravati: Fighting against Covid-19, Andhra Pradesh set a new record by vaccinating 13,72,481 people during a mega vaccination drive held on Sunday, said Minister for Transport, Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and refuted the false charges on e-bus tenders.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister said that 47 percent of the vaccinations took place across the country on June 20, were administered in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total 13.72 lakh vaccinations, the first dose was given to 12,85,394 people and second dose was given to 87,087 people, emerging as a role model to other States. With this record number of doses administered in a day, the state has crossed the milestone of one crore vaccinations, where the first dose of vaccines was inoculated to 1,10,09,820 people, and 27,32,596 have been administered with second dose.

Minister Perni Nani stated that so far Andhra Pradesh had received a total of 1,11,61,380 doses from Centre and purchased 21,05,630 doses on its own by paying Rs 300 for Covishield and Rs 400 for Covaxin. In the mega vaccination drive, West Godavari district stood first with the highest number of inoculations, followed by East Godavari district. The drive focused on the vaccination of people above age 45 and mothers with children less than five years old, as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy firmly believea that vaccination is the only way to fight against Covid-19. Almost thousands of ANMs, Asha Workers, Volunteers and Secretariat staff had taken part in the drive and made it possible.

In this regard, Minister Perni Nani appealed to the Centre to provide more doses to Andhra Pradesh, as the State is efficiently vaccinating people and has a lot more capacity to administer more than 13 lakh doses a day. He said that officials of other states are approaching State Health Officials to know the action plan that is being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.