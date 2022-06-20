Tirupati: Bharat Bandh Over Agnipath Outage, Security Tightened Across Railway Stations

Security tightened in the railway stations, bus stands and central government offices of Tirupathi in wake of a Bharat bandh call given by some political parties and other groups against the Agnipath scheme. The police officials are taking maximum care so that untoward incidents can be avoided.

"No permission has been given for staging of protests. Students and youth are urged not to participate in any bandh call or protests. Stern action would be taken against protesters and those attempting to disrupt law and order," a senior police officer warned.

The call for Bharat Bandh comes amid rising violent protests in various parts of India for the last few days after the central government announced the Agnipath scheme. The youth are not in favour of the terms of the scheme, which include four years of service and withdrawal from the pension system. The scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on June 14.

