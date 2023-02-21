Andhra Pradesh is Like Second Home for Me: Outgoing Guv Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan has participated in the farewell function organised in his honour by the State Government at ‘A’ Convention Centre here on Tuesday, on his appointment as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Responding to the felicitations, Governor Sri Harichandan said Andhra Pradesh State is like his second home and he would never forget the love and affection shown towards him by the people and the government. The Governor said he was very unhappy that he was going away from the State as he enjoyed the love, affection and honour from the people of the State all these years.

The outgoing Governor said he cannot forget the affection shown towards Chief Minister Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy and he always maintained good relations with him and treated him as a member of his family. He said a number of welfare schemes have been implemented by the Chief Minister and when he asked the CM how so many schemes can be implemented, the Chief Minister said that somehow God will bless the govt. in its efforts.

Biswabhusan said the State govt. has prioritised the Agriculture sector and implemented Rythu Bharosa Kendras, as a one stop centre, which he visited on the suggestion of the Chief Minister and was very much impressed with their functioning. The Governor said it is a role model in the country and during his meeting with the Prime Minister, he also briefed about benefits reaped by farmers through these Centres.

The Governor said that Andhra Pradesh is among few States which are implementing both Arogyasri as well as Ayushman Bharat Yojana of the Central govt. and said that the State govt. is functioning with the ultimate aim of helping the people.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, congratulated Governor Sri Harichandan on his appointment as the Governor of Chhattisgarh and said that he showed in practice how mutual cooperation and coordination should exist between different Constitutional authorities.

Chief Minister Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Governor Sri Harichandan was like a father figure for him and he is an elderly statesman who upheld the interests of the State and extended his full support to the elected government and showed his affection towards all. The CM said Governor Sri Harichandan is highly educated and a legal expert and above all a freedom fighter and wished him good health and success in his new assignment to serve the people for a long time to come.

In his welcome address, Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary said that Governor Sri Harichandan with an unblemished political career spanning over six decades was a stalwart in public life and said as Governor of the State he became a people’s Governor who preferred to stay close and interact with common people and understand their grievances. Earlier, Chief Minister Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Governor Sri Harichandan with a shawl and a memento.

Sri K. Moshen Raju, Chairman of AP Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, DGP, and several public representatives, officials and non-officials have attended the function.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Bids Farewell to Outgoing AP Governor

