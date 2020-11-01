Schools and colleges will be re-opened from November 2nd in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh. The state government is taking all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for Classes 9, 10 and Intermediate.

Students of Class 9, Class 10 and the Intermediate first and second years will attend classes for half a day on alternate days. The Chief Secretary said Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8 would begin on November 23, while Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4 and Class 5 would begin on December 14. All the higher secondary schools will also begin to work on a rotation basis from November 2.

It is mandatory to wear masks, wash hands and maintain physical distance and it should be observed both by students and teachers. The students will be undergoing orientation on coronavirus precautions every day. Classes begin at 9.15 am and continue until 1.45 pm, followed by midday meals. Students who can't attend school can have online classes in the afternoon hours. The 2020-21 academic year will be extended until 30 April, for a total of 180 working days.