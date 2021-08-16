Andhra Pradesh Schools Reopen Today After 500 Days. Check New Rules For Students

Andhra Pradesh: The school bells are ringing in Andhra Pradesh. Schools will reopen after nearly 500 days. Government regulations, on the other hand, must be followed by educational institutions. What are some tips for parents to keep in mind? Continue reading to find out.

The second phase of the corona had a major impact on the country's budding educational system. On April 20, all schools and institutions were closed. The academic year was over before it began for students without any exams. Important examinations for classes 10 and even inter (class 12) have been cancelled, demonstrating the severity of the crisis.

The bustle will begin on Monday in educational institutions that have been closed for more than 500 days. Schools and junior colleges around the state are reopening today. Grades 1 through 10 are starting classes, and students in their second year of Inter will begin courses as well, but according to Corona regulations. A total of 61,137 public, aided, and private schools are planned to open across the state.

According to government regulations on school openings, schools should only be opened in regions where there are 10% or fewer corona cases. It further said that students should be divided into 20-person groups and then the classes should be conducted. If there isn't enough room, the government has said that all courses can be held at the same time, based on the physical distance.

If rooms are scarce, the government has suggested that they should conduct classes on alternate days. According to government guidelines, classes for grades 6, 7, should be held on one day and classes for 8,9,10 should be held on another. According to the guidelines, Head Masters should give extra attention to students who have been affected by corona.

Parents, in particular, should keep a watch on their children's schools to determine if they are following all the rules and regulations. You might also register a complaint with the appropriate school department if any discrepancies are found. Regular thermal screening of students and school personnel is necessary. If anyone has corona symptoms, they should be tested immediately. Parents who voluntarily send their children to school must send letters of consent with them.

Every week, two children from one school, along with one instructor, will be subjected to random corona testing. If any of them tests positive, the school's whole student body should be tested. Even at lunch, students should take measures to maintain physical distance.

Students should not be seated in front of one another. Schools must make certain that students do not gather together after school. Half as many passengers should be allowed on school buses. Autos and rickshaws are not to be used by students for transport. According to the guidelines, parents should provide alternate transport such as buses and vans if they are not available.

According to the government, children who live with the elderly or individuals who have chronic diseases at home are not permitted to attend school. Chronically ill people should no longer be permitted to transport students to and from school. Every student is required to wear a mask and sanitise regularly, according to the guidelines.

And these are some of the precautions that parents must take on their initiative to ensure the protection of their children. When kids get home, they should use a hand sanitiser to clean their hands. Ensure that the child's nose is protected at all times while at school. It's also critical that they keep their mouths covered. Parents must make their children change their clothes when they get home from school. Their clothing must be washed regularly. When children go home from school, they must be required to take a bath. If the elderly are at home, children should avoid approaching them until they have bathed. If all follow these guidelines strictly, then one can defeat the coronavirus.