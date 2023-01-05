Andhra Pradesh: Sankranthi Holidays 2023 List

Andhra Pradesh Sankranti Holidays: Andhra Pradesh government has declared Sankranti holidays for schools from January 11 to January 16. As per the calendar, the schools will reopen on January 17 after a short vacation.

The Teachers’ associations and unions have raised objections over Sankranti holidays. Earlier, the government had to declare a 10 day holiday for the Sankranti festival, and the teachers’ association was brought to the notice of state Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

According to reports, the minister had responded positively and the extension of Sankranti holidays for schools is likely in the state.

