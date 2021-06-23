Andhra Pradesh Revamps IT Policy to Ensure Jobs For Youth

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on IT policy, electronic manufacturing clusters, and digital libraries and said the main objective of IT policy should be to get good jobs for the youth.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said high-end skills should be taught to the students and added to give priority to the companies and institutions that teach high-end skills in the policy. He said to give incentives to those companies so that experience in work at international level and skills would be developed in students and they would get better jobs.

The Chief Minister said Vishakapatnam would become a major hub for employment creation and the infrastructure being developed by the government and international airport will increase the stature of the city. Vishakapatnam will become a hub for the IT sector in the future, he said and added that Vishakapatnam will become an attractive destination for IT companies over a period of time. He said Vishakapatnam should be made centre for quality education so that talented human resources will be available.

He said a best university in the IT sector should be set up in Vishakapatnam and it should become a destination for modern technology learning. The Chief Minister said the state government will give incentives every year to the companies that will set up in the state. He said an employee should work in the same company for at least one year and the company will receive incentives after the completion of the first year so that the students will get definite employment for at least a year and also they can develop their skills.

The Chief Minister said to take measures to strengthen the Work-from-Home concept. The government is taking steps to provide high-speed internet in Villages and setting up digital libraries in every village panchayat. He said the officials are moving forward to provide Internet connectivity to four thousand villages by December. He said setting up of digital libraries should be completed in all village panchayats within two years. The Chief Minister directed the officials to identify required land for concept cities in Vishakapatnam, Tirupati, and Anantapur and said to prepare an action plan for developing concept cities. The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction works related to YSR electronic manufacturing clusters are on a brisk pace and they are planning to launch it in October.

Industries & Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Information Technology Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, YSR EMC CEO M Nanda Kishore, and other officials were present.

