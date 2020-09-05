AMARAVATI: Keeping up with its last year's rankings, Andhra Pradesh again retained the top position in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) for 'ease of doing business'.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were placed at the second and third place, respectively in the ease of doing business for 2019, prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The report was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

The DPIIT conducts the exercise for all states/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

While releasing the report, Sitharaman said the ranking makes states and UTs a better place to do business.

The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system.

In 2018, Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana.