AMARAVATI: In a significant shift after about three weeks, Andhra Pradesh's fresh COVID-19 cases slumped to the 7,956 on Monday taking the tally to 5.75 lakh. With 7,956 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours from 9 am on Sunday, the total number of cases rose to 5,75,079 while the recoveries increased to 4,76,903.

As many as 9,764 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 60 more succumbed to the pandemic as the toll mounted to 4,972, according to the state government's bulletin.

The number of active cases decreased further to 93,204. The state has so far tested 46,61,355 samples, including the 61,529 tested between Sunday and Monday morning.

While the infection positivity rate has been increasing daily, touching 12.34 per cent on Monday, the recovery rate too improved to 81.23 per cent. The mortality rate dipped marginally from 0.87 per cent to 0.85 per cent.

Chittoor has now become the fourth district in the state to cross the 50,000 cases mark. East and West Godavari districts continued to add new cases in excess of a 1,000 daily. East Godavari's overall positive cases rose to 78,220, with 12,022 of them now active.