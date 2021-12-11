Andhra Pradesh: Reports to Destabilise Govt, Says Sajjala

Amaravati: Taking serious objection to the baseless reports published in a section of media on One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the imaginative stories are aimed at destabilising the State government.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that a section of the press that is in support of the opposition party has been spinning baseless stories to mislead people on OTS. He said that there is no compulsion and a completely voluntary scheme, where people can use OTS to gain complete rights on their property which has been pledged for availing loans. He urged the public to banish all those media houses that are up with false propaganda and told them not to believe such stories.

Sajjala stated that the government is bearing all the registration cost of Rs 6,000 crore, without burdening the beneficiaries by providing a free registration. He slammed the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for trying to bluff people once again by promising to provide OTS free of cost. He questioned why it was shelved during the TDP rule.

Recalling the previous government's scam in TIDCO houses that were built without any infrastructure facilities, Sajjala stated that free-OTS is another fake promise of Chandrababu, similar to ‘rythu runa mafi. He said that Chandrababu was the person who did not even give a single house to the poor during his regime and further objected to the government’s initiatives that benefit the poor.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been creating an asset to the poor through OTS scheme, which is worth over Rs 10 lakhs and only charging a nominal amount of Rs 10,000 at the village level. He said that media should create awareness on this novel initiative instead of misleading the public by propagating fake promises of opposition leaders.