AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh tested 20,567 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 998 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 18,697 on Sunday.

Out of 998 coronavirus cases reported, 36 cases were related to people from other states, and one case is related to a patient with a travel history from abroad.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on July 5, AP reported 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

AP has conducted testing on 10,17,140 COVID-19 samples till date, which is the first state to conduct coronavirus tests on such a massive scale. The state continues to stay on top among all states in India with the highest number of tests/million done.

Five deaths were reported in Kurnool, followed by Anantapur district with three deaths and two deaths each were reported in Chittoor and Kadapa districts. Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts have reported one case each. With this, the fatalities due to the virus rose to 232 on Sunday.

A total of 391 patients were cured of coronavirus and discharged from hospital, taking the total recovered cases in the state to 8,422.

Currently, there are 10,043 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in the state, out of which 7,907 are being treated at hospitals, and the rest 2,136 are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 centres.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 cases with 24,850 new cases reported in the past 24 hours on Sunday. With this, the coronavirus cases in the country rose to 6,73,165. A total of 409,083 patients were completely cured and discharged till date.

India reported 613 deaths on July 5 and the toll rose to 19,268.