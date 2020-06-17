AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases climbed up to 5,555 with freshly reported 275 coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning.

In the last 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 15,188 samples, out of which 275 samples tested positive.

A total of 55 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from state-run hospitals, and two deaths were reported in the Kurnool and Guntur districts for the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,906 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date, and there are currently 2,559 active coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 90.

AP has conducted tests on 5,98,474 samples till date, which is the first state in the country to conduct COVID-19 tests on such a massive scale.

AP had achieved a recovery rate of 51.49 per cent while the mortality rate is 1.27 per cent.

In India, as many as 10,914 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 355,060. The country reported 2,003 COVID-19 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 11,914. A total of 87,718 people recovered from the virus.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Delhi continued to maintain the worrisome trend by reporting the highest coronavirus cases in the country till date.

Maharashtra total COVID-19 cases rose to 1,13,445, and death count has now reached to 5,537.

On the other hand, Delhi coronavirus count reached to 44,688 and death toll rose to 1,837.