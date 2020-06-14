AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 253 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 6,152 on Sunday.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 15,633 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and out of that 253 tested positive.

The number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 2,723 as 82 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were reported from Kurnool and East Godavari districts, taking the toll to 84.

There are 2034 active cases in the state.

The cumulative positive cases from foreign returnees stood at 204, while the cumulative cases from other states stood at 1068, Out of them, there are 546 active cases as on date, the bulletin said.

