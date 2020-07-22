AMARAVATI: In accordance with central government COVID-19 guidelines, the Andhra Pradesh state government to restart schools from September 5, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Minister spoke to the media at the secretariat after a review meeting at the camp office chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday over the betterment of education system and Jagananna Gorumudda (lunch scheme) for students.

He said that CM directed the official to appoint two director-level posts at the state level to monitor the proper implementation of the English medium in government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.



Minister said that the government will appoint a joint director for each district with an aim of improving the educational standards in the state.

"The CM directed officials to connect the AnganwadiCenters with the government schools," said Suresh.

He added that a committee will be set up to formulate pre-primary education procedures.

The government has decided to set up a resource centre to impart education to students with disabilities in every constituency of the state, similar to the winning school run by the YSR Foundation in Kadapa, said, Minister.

Minister said that CM directed the officials to supply the third instalment of dry ration to students under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme to their homes, till the time the schools reopen.

"We will issue permits and identity documents to schools through online and academic audit will be conducted every year," said Minister.