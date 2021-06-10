Andhra Pradesh Relaxes Curfew: Check New Lockdown Guidelines in AP

The curfew in Andhra Pradesh curfew will come to end on Thursday. To date, the lockdown relaxation was between 6 AM to 12 PM. Though there is a gradual decrease in the Corona positive cases, the AP Government has decided to extend the curfew till June 20, with some relaxations.

The lockdown relaxation time has been extended from 6 AM to 2 PM. However, the authorities have advised people not to come on the roads unless absolutely necessary. Along with this, the working hours of public and private offices have also altered. They will now open from 8 AM to 2 PM.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the decline in the number of corona cases should not be taken for granted. He directed the authorities to ensure that Covid protocols are followed everywhere despite a drop in cases. He instructed the officials to enforce the curfew strictly as earlier and ensure that the vaccination drive is carried out properly.

In view of the third wave of Covid-19, the AP government has now decided to inoculate vaccine to mothers and children above 5 years. CM YS Jagan urged people not to neglect the pandemic though the cases are decreasing in the state. He asked them to follow Covid rules properly.