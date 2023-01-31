The State of Andhra Pradesh has registered a growth rate of 11.43% in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the fiscal year 2022, despite all odds, and while focusing on economic development and ensuring financial assistance to the poor and needy are distributed through various welfare schemes.

The State registered a growth rate of 11.43 percent turning it into a model State for the country, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced while addressing a meeting at Vinukonda in Palnadu district, where he disbursed Rs 330.15 Crore under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme towards financial assistance for 3,30,145 eligible Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and Tailors. The State of AP has been cited as an example in the country, he said.

The Chief Minister said the slew of welfare measures implemented by the YSRCP Government has been empowering every BC, SC, and ST family and helping them to improve financially. By the click of a button, the amount will be directly credited into their bank accounts in a transparent manner without giving scope for any kind of discrimination on the grounds of caste, religion, community, or party affiliation and without giving scope for favouritism or corruption.

While the total amount disbursed to the people through DBT under various welfare schemes has so far reached Rs 1,92, 938 crore, it equals to Rs. 3,00,000 crore when benefits given to people under non-DBT schemes were included, too, he explained.

The Chief Minister also said that 30,00,000 house site pattas were distributed to women and the support extended to the women's self-help groups turned their societies to A grade from C and D grades enjoyed by them during the TDP rule.

Nearly one crore families are receiving benefits through various welfare measures of the AP Government that included input subsidy payment in the same season for crop loss, zero percent interest scheme, YSR Asara, Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestam and EBC Nestam.

