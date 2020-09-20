In a positive sign, Andhra Pradesh has recorded higher number of recoveries for the last two weeks than fresh COVID-19 cases. Consequently, this has led to a gradual and significant drop in the number of active cases in the state.

The state's coronavirus tally touched 6.17 lakh on Saturday (September 19) as the state completed a total of 50.33 lakh sample tests, returning an overall positivity rate of 12.27 per cent.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 8,218 fresh cases were reported in the state while 10,820 got cured and discharged. After a total of 5.30 lakh recoveries, the number of active cases reduced further to 81,763 from 84,423 on Friday.

Although the state has the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the country, Andhra Pradesh has fewer detection of new cases compared to two weeks before. In the past week, fresh cases remained below 10,000. When new detections are lesser than number of recoveries, it is usually a positive sign, because it largely indicates that the infection rate is slowing down.

Not just that, lesser active cases also lower the burden on hospitals and health care staff. However, the trend needs to be closely monitored as Delhi had a similar story.

In Delhi, recoveries were higher than active cases for more than a month and it seemed that the COVID-19 pandemic was in control, but the trend reversed after a month and Delhi is experiencing a resurgence of the virus.

It must also be noted that Andhra Pradesh's daily decrease in daily numbers is also having a direct impact on the national figures. India has been recording daily figures in the 90,000 mark since September 9, and the declining number of the Andhra Pradesh will help it keep it in the mark.

India’s coronavirus tally reached 54,00,619 on Sunday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 92,605 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,133 to 86,752. India now has 10,10,824 active cases. More than 43 lakh people have recovered.