AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 7,627 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 26. With this, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state stood at 96,298.

According to the health bulletin, there are 48,915 active cases of COVID-19 across the state.

On Sunday, the state recorded 56 more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll in the state to 1,041.

A total of 3,041 were reported to have recovered from the dreaded virus, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 46,301.

A total of 47,645 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 7,627 samples tested positive.

The state has tested a total of 16,43,319 samples so far, the bulletin read.

On Sunday, Kurnool district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,095 while East Godavari recorded the second-highest spike with 1,095 new cases, followed by West Godavari (859), Visakhapatnam (784), Anantapur(734), Chittoor(573), Guntur (547), Kadapa (396), Krishna (332), Nellore (329), Srikakulam (276), Vizianagaram (247) and Prakasam (242).

