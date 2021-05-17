The State of Andhra Pradesh received a total of 116.69 Metric Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) through the Oxygen Express trains plied by the Indian Railways. The State received its second Oxygen Express with 76.39 metric tonnes of LMO which arrived at Guntur filled in four container tankers on Sunday. While the first Oxygen Express reached Krishnapatnam Port in Nellore on Saturday with 40 metric tonnes of LMO from the Durgapur Steel Plant.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days. "Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states across the country. It may be noted that 139 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States," the ministry said. 12 loaded Oxygen Expresses with more than 970 MT of Medical Oxygen in 55 tankers are on the run at the moment.

Second #OxygenExpress has arrived at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh from Kanalus, Gujarat with 76.39 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen filled in 4 container tankers.

So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana. As many as 40 MT LMO has been delivered in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 111 MT in Tamil Nadu, 40 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3084 MT in Delhi.

Railways have mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keep themselves ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO," the ministry added.

With Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writing a letter to the Prime Minister seeking an increase in the allocation of medical oxygen and other measures taken by him, works related to the supply of required oxygen are being expedited. The government of India has allotted additional three ISO Containers and 110 MT of liquid oxygen from Jamnagar Reliance to the state.

