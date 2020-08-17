AMARAVATI: The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department /Cyclone Warning Centre has forecasted heavy rains to hit several regions of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. It has forecast light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning would hit several parts in north coastal and south coastal districts of the state along with Rayalaseema areas.

Heavy rains are expected to hit one or two places along the north coastal districts. The Meteorological Department said that another low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on August 19. It cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea for any fishing activities for two days.

The district officials have ordered people in the coastal areas of Visakhapatnam to be vigilant. They have said that control rooms have been set up in the collectorate and revenue divisions.

Visakha Collectorate Control Room Number - 08912590102

Visakha RDO Office - 8790310433

Paderu - 08935250228, 8333817955, 9494670039

Narsipatnam Sub Collector Office - 8247899530, 7675977897

In Visakhapatnam Agency, canals and ponds are overflowing due to heavy inflows to Matsya Gedda, Ralla Gedda and Kodimamidi Gedda. Most of the villages in the state have lost contact with the zonal centers as the floodwaters continue to recede in the state. The transport system in the villages of Bungaputtu and Laxmipuram has come to a standstill.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Department (APSDMA) official Kannababu said that Godavari was overflowing with continuous inflow of water due to heavy rains for the last four days. The officials issued a second alert at Dhavaleswaram, and would likely issue the third alert today. The current inflow to Godavari is 17.18 cusecs while the outflow is 939 cusecs. Kannababu urged the authorities and people to cooperate with the NDRF teams in the rescue and relief operations. People in the Godavari basin have been warned to be vigilant.