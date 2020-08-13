AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state Disaster Management Department (DMA) has forecast moderate to heavy rains to hit several regions of state for the next four days due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. It advised the people to be vigilant as winds of speed 45-50 km per hour would travel along the seashore.

AP disaster management said that ocean waves are expected to rise to a height of 3 to 3.5 meters accompanied by a turbulent sea condition. It cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea for any fishing activities for four days.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and the surrounding area today, said K Kannababu, commissioner of Disaster Management. He said that as a result of the low-pressure in Northwest Bay of Bengal, the state is likely to receive heavy rains for the next four days.

Four days weather details:

August 13 (Thursday): A few places in districts of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari likely to receive heavy rainfall, while other places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

August 14 (Friday) : Certain places in districts of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari are likely to witness moderate to heavy rains, while the remaining places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rains.



August 15 (Saturday) : A few places in districts of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari will receive moderate to heavy rains, while remaining places in the state would likely receive light to moderate rains.

August 16 (Sunday) : certain places of both Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains and the remaining areas in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rains.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rains would hit several parts of AP for the next four days under the influence of an active southwest monsoon, as a low pressure area is likely to form over north west Bay of Bengal on Thursday.