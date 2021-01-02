Andhra Pradesh Ready For COVID Vaccine Dry Run

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh

Dry run on covid vaccination shall be taken up on Saturday 2nd January at three locations in each district of Andhra pradesh

The dry run is aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for coVID-19 vaccination in the state and It will provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the COVID- l9 drive. it will be used to test preparedness for Vaccinating pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application.

On 28th December such exercise was done in Krishna district as part of the 4 states chosen to do dry run and the results have been encouraging.

The dry run on 2nd January will be used to test COVID-19 vaccination process such as :

Planning & preparations including prerequisites for the vaccine introduction as per the Operational Guidelines Creation of Facilities & Users on CoWIN application Session site creation, & mapping of sites Health Care Worker beneficiary data upload on Co-WIN Receipt of Vaccines by the District and vaccine allocation using Co-WIN Session planning, vaccinator deployment Deployment of team members Vaccine and logistics mobilization at session site Mock drill of beneficiary vaccination and reporting

1 Srikakulam

GGH Srikakulam GEMS Ragolu

Govt Degree College Palakonda 2 Vizianagaram District Hospital Vizianagaram Venkata Padma Hospital Mahila Pranganam T.Agraharam 3 Visakhapatnam Ent Hospital Pradhama Hospital RHC Simhachalam 4 East Godavari e-UPHC Rachelapeta Apollo Hospital SRMT Hall Ramanayyapeta 5 West Godavari District Hospital Eluru ASRAM Medical College PHC Gopannapalem subcenter 6 Krishna District Hospital Machilipatnam Andhra Hospitals Machilipatnam S.N Gopalapalem(under PHC Chinnapram) 7 Guntur Government NursingHospital IDH Campus Vedantha Hospital S.K.B.M School 85 ward Secretariate 8 Prakasam PPU Ongole Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital PHC Maddhipadu 9 Nellore PHC Varigondla Narayana Medical College e-UPHC Kranthi Nagar 10 Chittoor SVIMS Chandra Mohan Hospital Madanapalle e-UPHC Satyanarapuram Chittoor 11 Kadapa PHC Akkayapalle Tirumala Hospital Ganga Bhavani School (PHC C.K.Dinne)

Dry Run Process:

The test link of Co-WIN ( www.Uat.co-vin.in) & (www.app.uat.co-vin.in) for Vaccinator(ANM) for dry run kept ready. For each of the three session sites, 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) are identified for the dry run. These test beneficiaries will be present at the session sites for session site simulation Instruction given that this is a dry run and any SMS generated or received is for the purpose of dry run only.

Assess session flow with dummy beneficiaries (HCW):

25 HCWs visit session site in 2 hour time slot Vaccinating officer VO-1: Matches beneficiary names from list VO-2: Verifies beneficiary using Co-WIN application VO-2 dummy vaccination is done VO-2 report vaccination in the Co-WIN app VO-3 & 4: Manage crowd, IPC ( Inter process Communication )messaging, support Vaccinator, 30 min wait following vaccination VO-2 will report 2-3 dummy AEFIs in Co-WIN application at session site Review meetings at block, districts and state and provide feedback to guide actions

Objective:

Primary objective of dry run is to check

Operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in field Planning, implementation and reporting mechanism

Session sites chosen:

The dry run is to be planned at 3 types of session sites in all districts of Andhra Pradesh as below:

One teaching/district hospital

One outreach session site

One private facility

The following 39 locations will conduct dry run in Andhra pradesh on 2nd January.

COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Session Sites Identified Sl.No District DH / Medical College

(Govt.Health Facility) Private Health Facility Urban / Rural Outreach

12 Ananthapur PHC Kurugunta Saveera Hospital e-UPHC Indira Nagar 13 Kurnool PHC Ethandrapadu Medi Cover Hospital TGV Nagara Patasaal

Preparatory activities for Dry run