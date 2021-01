January 11, 2021

Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his recent outing 'KRACK' which is performing well at the box office. Ravi Teja's Krack is walking in the footsteps of the recently released blockbuster 'Solo Brathuke So Better'. Ravi Teja's Krack and Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better released back to back to woo the audience with a gap of two weeks.