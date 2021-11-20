Andhra Pradesh Rains: Three Storey Building Collapses In Kadiri of Anantapur

A three-storey building collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident took place in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh at around 3 AM. The three-storey building collapsed on a nearby two-storey building.

Fire and police officials reached the spot and the rescue and relief operations are going on. According to the reports, there were nearly 15 members in the building at the time of the incident. Four people have been rescued and are shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday and the IMD announced that the weather system will gradually weaken. Light to moderate rains are likely at many places in the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall of 24 cm was recorded at Nambulapulikunta in Anantapur district followed by 18 cm in Sambepalli, Vempalle, Pulivendula, Rayachoti of Kadapa district, 16 cm in Kalakada of Chittoor district, Lakkireddipalli of Kadapa district, 15 cm in Chinnamandem of Kadapa district, Obuladevaracheruvu of Anantapur, 14 cm in Palamaner of Chittoor district, Kadiri of Anantapur district, 13 cm in Nalamada and Amadagur of Anantapur district, Simhadripuram of Kadapa, Pakala and Thotambedu of Chittoor district.