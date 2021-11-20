Andhra Pradesh Rains Subside, But No Respite For Tirupati Yet

The continuous rains created havoc in the temple town, Tirupati. Several people in low-lying areas are facing a lot of trouble and many pilgrims have been stranded as heavy downpour lashed Tirumala.

The four maada streets adjoining the main temple on Tirumala Hills remained flooded. The Japali Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tirumala was inundated and idol of the God submerged.

The officials of TTD made arrangements for the supply of free food and accommodation for the pilgrims stranded on Tirumala. A holiday was declared on Friday for the office staff by TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy. The two ghat roads leading to the Tirumala Hills were closed. The pedestrian route that leads to the temple from Alipiri was also closed down.

Here are some of the visuals....

#Tirumala

Water falling on to the road near Akkagarla Temple, due to last week rains



Devotees who come by walk to Tirumala will walk this stretch of road to reach Mokallamettu



Devotees who come by walk to Tirumala will walk this stretch of road to reach Mokallamettu

The destruction in Tirumala - Tirupati seems to be so huge than just heavy rains battering........

The newly laid paved steps from "Srivari Mettu" to "Tirumala" by Reliance...is just an indication.....#Tirumala #heavyrain #floods #AndhraPradesh #AndhraFlood pic.twitter.com/eLlnqaNZvP — vanusblog (@vanusblog) November 20, 2021

Situation Today evening in #Tirumala Temple. Severely Flooded due to Crazy rains. pic.twitter.com/hUjbKz6Huc — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 18, 2021

9 people have been reported dead and over 100 were washed away in floods due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. Three buses of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were stuck in floods in the Kadapa district. Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantpur districts in the state have been affected. National and state disaster relief teams have been deployed to handle the situation and rescue operations are going on a faster pace.