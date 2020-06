AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised schedule dates for conducting APPSC 2020 examination dates, which were earlier postponed in the staṭe due to the COVID-19 lockdown. APPSC announced the revised scheduled dates for examinations of Group I, Degree College Lecturers, Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts on Monday. Commission Secretary PSR Anjaneyu issued a statement to this extent on June 22.

Revised examination dates:

Group 1 Examinations:

►Telugu Paper (Qualifying Nature): November 2

►English Paper (Qualifying Nature): November 3

►Paper 1: November 5

►Paper 2: November 7

►Paper 3: November 9

►Paper 4: November 11

►Paper 5: November 13

Gazetted Post Examinations:

►Assistant BC, Social, Tribal Welfare Officer examination on September 21 (Subjects)

► Royalty Inspector AP Mining examination on September 22 morning (Subjects), and GS-MA on September 22 afternoon

► Civil Assistant Surgeon Post: Examination on September 23 morning (GS-MA) and subjects on September 23 afternoon

►Technical Assistant (Police Transport): In the morning of September 23 (GS-MA) and Subjects on September 23 afternoon

► Assistant Director Town, Planning: September 23 morning (GS-MA), and Subjects on September 23 afternoon

► Assistant Chemist Ground Water: September 23 morning (GS-MA), and Subjects on September 23rd afternoon

►Town Planning Assistant: September 23 morning (GS-MA), September 23, 24 noon (Subjects)

All the examinations will be held between September 15 to November 13 as per ṭhe notification released on Monday.



Degree College Lecturer Examinations

September 15 Subjects

September 16 morning GS, MA

September 16 noon subjects