The students of Class I to Class VII in Government schools of Andhra Pradesh will be studying CBSE syllabus from the 2021-22 academic year. The Andhra Pradesh government has made a decision regarding the implementation of the CBSE system for the earlier classes in a step towards standardizing education.

The system will be gradually extended to classes VIII to X going forward. By the year 2024, all classes from 1 to 10 will be under CBSE, a release from the AP Chief Minister’s Office said.

This decision was announced amid the ongoing petition in the Supreme Court against changing all government schools, from classes 1 to 6, to English medium, a move that has caused widespread resentment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the authorities to switch the present system to the Central Board of Secondary Education in order to completely do away with the Telugu medium of education. Under CBSE, Telugu is only a subject taught and the curriculum will be in Hindi or English medium.

The government did not specify whether it will do away with the state syllabus completely or introduce CBSE system parallel to it. While Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajsekhar did not respond to queries on the issue, a senior official in the department told that introduction of CBSE system was "only a proposal."