Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment:Notification Released for SI, Constable Posts

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLRB) issued AP Police Recruitment Notification 2022 on Monday, November 28. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 411 Sub Inspector and 6100 Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.

The preliminary exam for SI posts will be conducted on February 19 and for the Constable posts on January 22. Home guards will be given 15 percent weightage in civil constables and 25 percent in APSP constables.

Check complete Notification here:

