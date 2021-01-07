AP Police Slams Political Leaders For Putting Communal Colour To Temple Attacks

● We condemn the attempt by some politicians to attribute religious colour to the police department with the intention of misleading and inciting the public.

● The day we enter Police service we give up parochial identities like caste, religion etc and take an oath to serve the public.

● Khaki is our religion, our caste. Public service and humanity are the values we serve it.

● Indian Constitution is our Bhagvad Gita, Quran and Bible.

● Even the teachings of our father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi tell us that the essence of all religions is the same, humanity true religion

● How fair is to make allegations attributing religious colour to Police department To further one’s own political interests?

● Police Department is an amalgamation of all religions: Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists. Is it not wrong to see such a multi-religious organization through prejudiced and narrow lens of religion?

● We are appealing to all that for your narrow political gains and mileage, please do not sully the Police department with baseless allegations.

● The police personnel who participated in semi Christmas celebration were Hindus. During Ayudh Puja in Dussehra, Christians and muslims also take part with great enthusiasm in Police department. Iftar parties during Ramzan are also attended by Police personnel of all religions. Is it not wrong to make such false allegations against this secular department?

● Police have responded with alacrity to each and every instance where such a case was reported. There is not a single instance when Police have failed to investigate al angles or refused to lodge a complaint