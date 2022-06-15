Andhra Pradesh Police Crush Illicit Liquor Bottles Worth Crores With Road Roller

The Prakasam police and SEB officials on Wednesday destroyed all the illicit 42,810 liquor bottles worth Rs 2.14 crore with a road roller under the National Highway bridge near Agraharam village in Ongole.

According to the police, the illicit liquor bottles have been seized at different police stations and SEB station purviews in the district since 2019. The police and special enforcement bureau oficials conducted raids and seized illicit liquor. As many as 42,810 illicit liquor bottles of various brands were in 904 cases in the district, the police said.

Police and SEB authorities have registered over 200 cases and arrested more than 200 persons in the last two months.

On February 12, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Andhra Pradesh police set fire to over 200 tonnes of processed cannabis (ganja) at Koduru village near Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district under Operation Parivartan programme

