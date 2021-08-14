Andhra Pradesh Plans To Lay 13 New Roads Connecting Three Ports

Andhra Pradesh state government is taking all measures to improve maritime trade by constructing three major ports. With the construction of new ports, logistics and cargo transport sectors will be developed. New roads will be laid connecting Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Krishnapatnam ports with the National Highway. With the construction of these roads, exports and imports from the three border states as well as from the other states will also increase. Union Ministry of Transport and National Highways approved Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposals in this regard.

13 new roads are going to be constructed with an amount to the tune of Rs. 7,876.56 crore. DPRs have already been completed for 6 roads and DPRs are being prepared for another 7 roads. The tender process will be carried out after the DPRs are finalized. The National Highways Authority (NHAI) expects to complete the construction of these roads within a year. The State Roads and Buildings Department is acquiring lands for the construction of new roads.

The main aim of the government is to convert the ports of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as the main gateway for exports and imports from Southeast Asian countries. Three new ports in the state will be crucial for importing and exporting goods to the other states - Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. So, the state government is planning to lay new roads.

