Andhra Pradesh Pioneers in Decarbonised Economy

Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come in for appreciation from the speakers at a panel discussion on the initiatives the State has taken towards decarbonized economy and could be a role model for the world.

In his introductory remarks, the Chief Minister said that he has recently laid foundation stone to the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project at Kurnool which has a capacity of 5230 MW in a single location which includes pump storage, solar and wind energy.

The State has the potential of 33, 000 MW, the Chief Minister said, and invited the Companies to be part of the decarbonized economy that is the clear future. Getting into decarbonized mechanisms is the need of the hour and I extend my invitation to join us in the endeavour.

డీకార్బనైజ్డ్‌ ఎకానమీపై దావోస్‌లో జరిగిన సదస్సులో సీఎం కీలక ప్రసంగం. పాల్గొన్న నీతి ఆయోగ్ CEO అమితాబ్‌ కాంత్, ఆదిత్య మిట్టల్, గ్రీన్‌కో గ్రూపు అనిల్, దస్సాల్ట్‌ సిస్టమ్స్‌ వైస్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ ఫ్లోరెన్స్‌ వెర్జలెన్‌. KPMG గ్లోబల్‌ హెడ్‌ రిచర్డ్‌ సెషన్‌ మోడరేటర్‌గా వ్యవహరించారు. pic.twitter.com/2y2722RXXM — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) May 24, 2022

In compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) he State showcases the 5230 MW Kurnool plant which has 1650 pump storage capacity with the support of battery, 350 mw of solar project and 960 mw of wind power in one location. The size and scale speaks volumes about the direction in which we are going, he said.

Elaborating further, he said, you build a dam and the quantum of water used is just 1 tmc to drop water during peak hours to generate power and lift it back to the reservoir using solar and wind power during non peak hours. At the end of it you have 1650 mw power that can be given 24 hrs a day and it is economic, sustainable and feasible. To generate power from solar and wind and to pump the water back, is the simple concept.

What Andhra Pradesh has is, it has got the capacity to build these pump storage capacities up to 33,000 mw and it is open for the globe to come over and participate. The conventional industry can convert into a green industry. Using this power to create hydrogen, ammonia, desalinate water, electrolysis in the days to come and years to come will become a reality. Andhra Pradesh is there to welcome you in this grand endeavour.

The panellists Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, Aditya Mittal CEO of Arcelormittal, Anil Kumar Chalamsetty, MD and CEO Greenko and Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President Dassault Systems were full of appreciation towards the initiatives of Andhra Pradesh Government and agreed in unison on the need for green hydrogen and decarbonized economy which is the future and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision is ahead of time.